As you age, there will be plenty of items to deal with, from health issues to financial ones. And while your ability to deal with your health may sometimes be out of control, your financial health is still very much controlled by you. The decisions you make and the approach you take can go a long way toward improving your golden years, allowing you to focus on the items that matter most to you. To get there, however, you'll want to make the right financial decisions now, and that extends to improving your current credit card debt situation.

Fortunately, multiple debt relief options can help. Credit card debt forgiveness can be a particularly attractive option, especially for seniors who have limited alternatives for paying down their high-rate credit card debt. With this specific debt relief option, seniors can potentially see their debt amount cut by as much as 50%. But, like all debt relief alternatives, the approach will need to be strategic, particularly in today's unique economic climate in which inflation is lower but interest rates and stock market uncertainty are still relatively high.

Against this timely backdrop, then, it helps to know the credit card debt forgiveness mistakes seniors should avoid making right now. Below, we'll break down three of them.

Credit card debt forgiveness mistakes seniors should avoid making now

Here are three important credit card debt forgiveness mistakes seniors should avoid making right now:

Assume their age disqualifies them

Some seniors may automatically assume that their age disqualifies them from securing this sort of financial help. And while there are instances where age can be a qualifier (think reverse mortgages) or a limit (think life insurance), it's not applicable here. To qualify for credit card debt forgiveness, seniors will need to have approximately $5,000 to $10,000 worth of credit card debt, already be behind on their monthly payments and be able to demonstrate proof of financial hardship that's causing an inability to repay. That's all.

Assuming that age is a qualifier, then, could be an expensive mistake as it could cause seniors to forgo the help they're already eligible to receive. That noted, credit card debt forgiveness can take multiple years to reduce the debt load, so seniors who want to pursue this option would benefit from being proactive.

Wait for the rate climate to cool further

Inflation dropped in February and March. Interest rates were cut numerous times last year and could soon be again. Understanding this dynamic, then, seniors suffering with excessive (and expensive) credit card debt may be tempted to wait for the rate climate to cool further. If it does, their interest rates could decline, too, giving them a more realistic way to pay down their debt.

But that would be a mistake, especially if they already qualify for credit card debt forgiveness. That's because credit card rates are tied to the prime rate, not the federal funds rate that the Federal Reserve adjusts. This was seen as recently as last fall when credit card interest rates surged to a record high — right around the same time the Fed was cutting rates. So waiting for the rate climate to cool doesn't make sense now, especially if it will delay the important work of reducing your credit card debt that a forgiveness plan can offer today.

Make minimum payments while applying for forgiveness

It may be tempting to make credit card payments, even minimal ones, while shopping for credit card debt forgiveness providers. After all, in today's rate climate and with compounding interest, your debt situation could seemingly worsen overnight. But making minimum payments while looking for forgiveness will automatically remove one of the key considerations for eligibility, namely your ability to repay.

If you can afford minimum payments, the thinking goes, then you may be able to afford to pay off your entire debt amount, even if it takes a longer time than preferred to do so. So, while it may seem counterintuitive to stop making payments, it makes sense to stop if it would otherwise lead to your credit card debt forgiveness application getting rejected.

The bottom line

Credit card debt forgiveness can provide vital financial assistance to cardholders of all ages, but especially seniors reliant on limited retirement savings and income sources. Still, they'll need to qualify to get that help. So they'll want to make sure they understand the exact qualifications that matter (like debt amount) and which won't (like age). They should also avoid waiting for an opportune time for the rate climate to cool further, which is unlikely to materialize soon and won't have a major impact on their credit card rates even if it does. Finally, they should skip the temptation to make small, minimum payments while applying for forgiveness as it could remove a critical part of the credit card debt forgiveness qualification equation. By avoiding these mistakes now, seniors can improve their chances of securing forgiveness and work toward improving their financial health now.