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Filing for bankruptcy can provide relief from overwhelming credit card debt, but should you file while on disability? Pla2na/Getty Images

Rising delinquencies and record-high credit card balances are putting new pressure on borrowers in today's tough economic landscape, and that strain can be especially acute for those who are also living on fixed incomes, like Social Security or disability benefits. For borrowers receiving disability benefits, in particular, though, even modest monthly credit card obligations can become difficult to manage over time as the interest charges compound and the balance balloons. In other words, what might have once been manageable debt can quickly spiral into something far more serious.

At the same time, disability income comes with legal protections and limitations that can impact how creditors can pursue repayment on your debt. For example, when it comes to most consumer debts, your disability income typically cannot be garnished, but that doesn't mean creditors will just stop with their collection efforts. Other avenues, from lawsuits to penalty APRs and mounting fees on your credit card debt, can still create significant financial and emotional hurdles, particularly for those with limited earning potential.

That's why many borrowers in this position begin to explore more permanent solutions, including bankruptcy. But how exactly does disability income factor into that process? The answer is critical for borrowers to know before pursuing this option.

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Can credit card debt be discharged in bankruptcy if you're on disability?

The short answer is yes, your credit card debt can typically be discharged in bankruptcy, even if you're reliant on disability income. Credit card debt is generally considered unsecured debt, meaning it isn't tied to collateral like a home or vehicle. Because of that, it is typically eligible for discharge in bankruptcy, including for those receiving disability benefits. However, the type of bankruptcy you qualify for, and how your disability income is treated, will shape the outcome.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is the most direct route to eliminating credit card debt. This form of bankruptcy allows qualifying filers to discharge most unsecured debts in a matter of months. For disability recipients, this can be especially relevant because Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are usually excluded from the means test, which determines eligibility for this type of bankruptcy. In practical terms, that exclusion can make it easier to qualify for Chapter 7, even if your total income appears higher on paper.

If approved, Chapter 7 can wipe out your credit card balances entirely, giving you a relatively clean financial reset. That said, not all debts are dischargeable through this process, and the court will review recent spending patterns to determine whether your debt is actually eligible to be cleared during the bankruptcy process. For example, if you made large purchases shortly before filing or took cash advances within a certain time frame, it could be scrutinized and potentially excluded.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy, on the other hand, involves a repayment plan lasting three to five years. This option is generally used if you don't qualify for Chapter 7 or if you have assets you want to protect. Disability income can still be included in your repayment plan calculation, but because it is typically protected from creditors outside of bankruptcy, courts may treat it differently when determining what you can reasonably afford to repay.

At the end of a successful Chapter 13 plan, remaining eligible credit card debt can be discharged. However, this route requires long-term financial discipline and consistent payments, which may be challenging when you're relying on a fixed income.

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What are the alternatives (and when do they make sense)?

While bankruptcy can provide powerful relief, it isn't the only path for getting rid of credit card debt while on disability, and in some cases, it may not be the best first step, either.

For disability recipients, one key consideration is whether you are effectively judgment-proof. Federal disability benefits are generally protected from garnishment by credit card companies, meaning that creditors may have limited ability to collect from you directly, rendering you judgment-proof. That doesn't eliminate the debt, but it can reduce immediate financial risk and give you time to explore other strategies.

One alternative worth considering during that process is debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement, where you negotiate with creditors to try to settle for a lump sum that's less than the full balance owed. This can result in significant reductions, particularly if your accounts are already delinquent. However, settlements may come with tax implications and can impact your credit.

Another option is enrolling in a debt management plan, which is typically administered through a credit counseling agency. These tailored plans can lower interest rates and consolidate payments into a single monthly amount that works for your finances. If you have some disposable income, even if it's limited, this route can provide structure without the long-term consequences of bankruptcy.

That said, bankruptcy may ultimately be the more efficient and comprehensive solution for those with little to no ability to repay their debts. It can stop collection activity, eliminate eligible debts and provide legal protections that other approaches cannot match.

The bottom line

Credit card debt can generally be discharged in bankruptcy, even if you're receiving disability benefits, and in some cases, your income status may actually make it easier to qualify for relief. But the outcome depends on the type of bankruptcy you file, how your income is evaluated and whether your financial history meets the court's requirements.