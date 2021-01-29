Watch Live: Governor Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing as New Yorkers await indoor dining update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID-19 briefing and making an announcement Friday as New York City restaurants await news on indoor dining. Cuomo said on Wednesday he would have a plan in place by the end of the week to let limited indoor dining resume.

"I fully understand how difficult that it is that they are closed, not just for the restaurants, but all the people who are employed there," Cuomo said, CBS New York reported.

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a COVID-19 briefing and makes an announcement

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

With COVID-19 spiking, Cuomo closed restaurants to indoor dining on December 14, preventing the struggling businesses from cashing in on the lucrative Christmas and New Year's seasons. "Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC's density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk," the governor tweeted at the time.

CBS New York's Marcia Kramer asked the governor this week if he anticipated allowing restaurants to welcome indoor diners at 50% capacity like in Westchester County and other suburban areas.

"We'll have an announcement by the end of the week, but we're looking at going back to 25%," Cuomo said.

Regina Migliucci-Delfino, the owner of Mario's restaurant in the Bronx, said she would have preferred to match the suburbs, but she's fine with the plan.

"I'll take 25%. We have Valentine's Day coming. We want to open up back inside. We gotta show some love," Migliucci-Delfino said. "It's a gift to the restaurants, to lovers, to everybody."

