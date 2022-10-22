Watch CBS News
U.S.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Fauci on possible winter COVID surge
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the growing concerns over a possible winter COVID surge 07:37

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has tested positive for COVID-19, the public health agency announced Saturday. Walensky tested positive Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Walensky is up to date with her vaccines. The agency says people are "up to date" when they have received the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and the most recent recommended booster dose.

Walensky is isolating at home and plans to participate in meetings virtually, the CDC said.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on October 22, 2022 / 1:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.