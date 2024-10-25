Costco recalls salmon over listeria concerns

What to know about the frozen waffle recall due to potential listeria contamination

Costco is recalling packages of salmon over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp, the shopping club's salmon provider, sent a notice to Costco shoppers this week informing them of the recall of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The notice was sent to customers who Costco records show purchased affected fish products between October 9-13. Only packages from lot number 8512801270 are affected.

Customers who purchased the recalled salmon are instructed not to eat it and to return it to a Costco store for a full refund.

"We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again," Acme Smoked Fish Corp. CEO Eduardo Carbajosa said.