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Costco recalls meatloaf in more than two dozen states due to salmonella risk

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. She previously worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
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Costco is recalling a meatloaf and potato meal kit in nearly 30 states because it may be contaminated with salmonella, the retailer said in a notice to customers.

The product, called Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, has sell-by dates of March 5 to March 16 and was sold at Costco locations in 26 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. 

Costco said customers who bought the product should not consume it and can return it to a Costco location for a refund. 

The announcement came after one of its ingredient suppliers, Griffith Foods, recalled one of the ingredients used in the meatloaf due to possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically caused by contaminated water or food and can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. In serious cases, the disease can be fatal.

No injuries or illnesses associated with the recalled product have been reported so far, according to Costco.

Locations where the meal kit was sold

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Edited by Aimee Picchi

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