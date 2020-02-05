Here are the U.S. cities and states with confirmed cases of the coronavirus

As of Wednesday, February 5, there are 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. The CDC updates its list every day with the latest information. To date, out of the 293 Americans tested for the virus, 206 tested negative and 76 are still pending, the CDC says.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 24,000 people and killed at least 492, almost all in mainland China.

Here's what we know about the cases in American cities and hospitals:

California – 6 confirmed cases

There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in California: two people in Santa Clara County, two people in San Benito County, one person in Los Angeles County and one person in Orange County, according to the California Department of Health.

Five of those patients had recently returned from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak. Health officials said there was also one case of person-to-person transmission when a traveler infected their spouse. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Illinois – 2 confirmed cases

On January 24, coronavirus was confirmed in a woman in the Chicago who had returned from Wuhan, China, a few days earlier. She was being treated at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, CBS Chicago reported.

On January 30, health officials said the woman's husband, who had not been in China, was also diagnosed with the virus. This was the first known case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the United States.

Arizona – 1 confirmed case

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, one person in the state has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The infected person recently returned from Wuhan, China and is a "member of the Arizona State University community but does not live in university housing," CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO reports. The person lives in Tempe, Arizona, an ASU spokesperson confirmed.

Washington – 1 confirmed case

A 35-year-old man from the Seattle, Washington area was the first person diagnosed with the coronavirus in the United States. He had traveled to Wuhan, China and arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, January 15.

"While the current situation poses a public health threat, we have no evidence the virus is spreading in Washington so the risk to the general public is low," the state's Department of Health says.

The man was treated at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and then released, officials said in a statement February 3. "The patient remains in isolation at home and is being monitored by the Snohomish Health District, in coordination with his care team at Providence," the statement said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, issued a statement asking for privacy and saying: "I am at home and continuing to get better. ... I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and entire team at Providence who cared for me. I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life."

Massachusetts – 1 confirmed case

A man in his 20s was diagnosed with coronavirus in Boston on February 1, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The man had recently traveled home from Wuhan, China. He is a student at the University of Massachusetts-Boston, but does not live in a campus dorm, CBS Boston reports.

"We are grateful for him seeking medical attention immediately," said Dr. Monica Bharel, the Boston Public Health Commissioner.

Wisconsin – 1 confirmed case

On February 5, officials in Wisconsin confirmed one person in Madison was infected with coronavirus.

The patient "had recently traveled to Beijing, China, and interacted with individuals from Wuhan, China, and presented with symptoms consistent with the virus upon their return to Madison," UW Health said in a statement.

"UW Health has taken precautions, including ongoing staff training and recently expanding our travel history questions. Since initial treatment at University Hospital, the patient has been self-quarantined at home," the statement said.