Coronavirus researcher has funding cut, says politicization of science "will probably cost lives"

A disease expert who lost funding for research being used to develop treatments and a possible cure for COVID-19 warns the politicization of science could cost lives. Peter Daszak, of EcoHealth Alliance, speaks to Scott Pelley in his first television interview for the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.



Daszak studies viruses in bats and animals from which 75% of emerging infectious diseases that affect people come from. His breakthrough work came five years ago when he and his team discovered the origins of the 2003 SARS virus in a bat in southern China. He's worked 15 years with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China sampling and cataloguing bat viruses which scientists are using today to understand the possible origins of COVID-19 in their race to find a vaccine.

Last year, the Trump administration renewed and increased EcoHealth's grant funding to carry on their work on disease prevention. That grant was suddenly terminated in April, after unproven claims were made that the virus was created in or naturally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and picked up by politicians, including the president. Daszak lost the entire $3.7 million grant a week after the conspiracy theory was mentioned in President Trump's daily briefing; only about $100,000 annually was used to collaborate with the Wuhan lab.



"This politicization of science is really damaging… the conspiracy theories out there have essentially closed down communication between scientists in China and scientists in the U.S.," Daszak tells Pelley. "We need that communication in an outbreak to learn from them how they control it so we can control it better. It's sad to say, but it will probably cost lives."



Grants cancelled by the National Institutes of Health typically involve data fraud, misuse of funds or the harming of participants. "They said it was canceled for convenience and it doesn't fit within the scope of NIH's priorities right now," Daszak says he was told. "It's definitely puzzling. I mean, this grant received an incredibly high-priority score. It was in the top 3% of grants they reviewed. And that's unusual."



Some of the research EcoHealth did with the help of the grant was used in the fight against the pandemic. "The breakthrough drug, Remdesivir, that seems to have some impact on COVID-19, was actually tested against the viruses we discovered under our NIH research funding," says Daszak.



The NIH would not tell 60 Minutes why the grant was cancelled and directed questions about the origin of COVID-19 to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.



"I'm a scientist. And what I do is I look at the evidence… there is a huge amount of evidence that these viruses repeatedly emerge into people from wild animals… There is zero evidence that this virus came out of a lab in China," Daszak says.