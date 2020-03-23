Neil Diamond changes the lyrics of "Sweet Caroline" for coronavirus PSA

Many celebrities are doing their part to warn others to follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. Neil Diamond is joining in, too — and he found a creative way to do it. Diamond changed the lyrics to his iconic hit "Sweet Caroline" to create a PSA about the staying safe from the virus.

The familiar pre-chorus — shouted by guests at wedding receptions for the past five decades — usually goes like this: "Hands, touching hands/Reaching out, touching me, touching you."

In a video posted on his social media page Sunday, Diamond strums his guitar and sings the hit with new lyrics: "Hands, washing hands/Reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you."

Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" for coronavirus PSA Neil Diamond changed the lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" to create a coronavirus PSA. 🎶"Hands... washing hands...reaching out...don't touch me, I won't touch you." 🎶 Posted by The Uplift on Monday, March 23, 2020

In the video, Diamond said maybe if we sing together, we'll fee better. It seems that message resonated with many people.

In about 24 hours, the video received more than 10 million views on Diamond's Facebook page alone. Most Americans know the song by heart — and over the past several weeks, they've gotten familiar with the rules of "flattening the curve," too: wash your hands and practice social distancing, just like Diamond's new rendition promotes.

He's not the only star using their discography to promote good hygiene during the pandemic. Gloria Gaynor used her iconic hit "I Will Survive" to wash her hands for the recommend 20 seconds, challenging others on TikTok to do the same.

Many other stars are using the power of music to ease anxiety and boredom during this time of isolation. With millions of Americans self-quarantining at home, stars like John Legend and Luke Combs have held virtual concerts so people have a little entertainment during this dark time.