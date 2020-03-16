Arnold Schwarzenegger posts message about social distancing – with his donkey and pony

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is using his celebrity to share the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Schwarzenegger gave Twitter a glimpse at his isolation situation – at home with his donkey and pony.

"The important thing is that you stay home, because there's a curfew now," the former actor said in a video posted to Twitter. On Sunday, California Governor Newson announced that people 65 and older or those who are vulnerable to coronavirus, must practice home isolation.

At 72 years old, Schwarzenegger is following that guidance. "So, we stay home and we eat here," he says in the video, showing off Lulu the donkey and Whiskey the pony.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Both animals ate a meal of carrots and Schwarzenegger himself had a similar dinner – it was a "little bit of vegan food," he said.

"We don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here," Schwarzenegger says in his mini PSA. "We just eat with Whiskey and Lulu. We have a good time, we get entertained."

At the end of the video, with the donkey and pony at the kitchen table with him, the "governator" had to tell his two girls to stop fighting. His message, however, is an important one.

Many cities are closing schools,cancelling sports and cultural events and companies are asking employees to work from home, as a way to encourage social distancing, an effective way to stop the spread of the virus.

Another important preventative measure is hand washing – which Schwarzenegger also demonstrated, posting a hand-washing tutorial, featuring his dog.

"I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention," he wrote in the tweet. "Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other."

He may be in a recommended self-quarantine, but hanging out with his pets at home is not something new for Schwarzenegger. In January, he posted a photo of himself, Whiskey, Lulu and Cherry sitting around the kitchen table. "Never eat alone," he wrote.