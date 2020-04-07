Nursing home presuming all 800 patients, staff have COVID-19

Beaver County, Pennsylvania — A Beaver County nursing home is operating under the presumption that all of its 800 patients and staff members have COVID-19, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

The Brighton Rehabiliation & Wellness Center, northwest of the city, says they'll all be treated as such.

Over the weekend, a union representative from the nursing home reported at least 42 of the 450 patients living there had tested positive and three had died.

The union says 10 of the more than 300 workers have tested positive.

Last night, the nursing home spoke with the Department of Health and it was decided test results would no longer be considered. Instead, anyone showing symptoms will be isolated and aggressively treated. It's thought that will better protect others from asymptomatic cases.

Staffers are using N-95 masks and other protective equipment to try to stay safe.