Jane Doe in Cornell University case told campus police, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped," transcript shows

We're getting new insight into how Cornell University Police handled the case of an alleged fraternity gang rape back in 2024.

Cornell conducted an internal investigation that led to expulsions, suspensions and other sanctions. The response by law enforcement has come under new scrutiny, and prosecutors have now reopened their criminal investigation.

CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi exclusively obtained a transcript of the alleged victim's interview with campus police from a source.

The interview began on Nov. 14 — more than three weeks after the alleged gang rape — and continued the next day.

A campus police investigator led the questioning. A Title IX investigator, a victim advocate, and Jane Doe's adviser were also in the room for the first day of the interview.

According to the transcript, Jane Doe described drinking and using drugs the night of the alleged rape, and said she had gaps in her memory.

The transcript shows she distinguished the initial sexual activity from what she says happened later, and when asked whether she was OK with the initial encounter, she said, "Yeah, as much as I can be because, again, I was super drunk when I got there ... But I was pretty OK with all of this."

Jane Doe added, according to the transcript, "And then, of course, I was being hit at the same time. Physically hit very, very hard."

When describing what happened later in the night, the transcript says Jane Doe said, "I can say with 100% confidence I was raped."

The transcript shows that throughout the interview, the investigator asks questions as he prepares her written statement.

He typed up her account, read it back word by word, and gave her a chance to clarify or correct the record.

On the second day of the interview, Jane Doe reviewed the revised six-page statement. The transcript shows her adviser asked if she wants her and another adviser to review the statement.

Before signing, the transcript shows Jane Doe said, "I'm very confident about this."

The Tompkins County District Attorney says Jane Doe's signed 2024 statement was central to his decision not to bring charges.

CBS News New York has not seen Jane Doe's final six-page statement. CBS News New York did reach out to her attorney and Cornell, and has not heard back yet.

Previously, Jane Doe's attorney said his client was in denial after the alleged attack.

CBS News New York is in touch with attorneys for two defendants named in the lawsuit, and they say their clients deny the charges.

CBS News New York will have more on this developing story later this evening.