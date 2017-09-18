Cops: Thief steals purse from mom trying to locate child after school shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police in Washington are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse out of her car while she ran to see if her child was safe during a school shooting, which left one student dead.

Spokane County Sheriff

On September 13, police say a 15-year-old student brought multiple guns to school and shot a fellow student who reportedly attempted to talk him down. According to the Spokane County Sheriff, some parents, worried about their children, parked along a nearby highway and ran to the school.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote: "Property crimes themselves are typically hard for victims to deal with, especially when identity theft and fraud are involved, but the fact these criminals took advantage of such a tragic situation is particularly heinous."

In the days since, the thief – or thieves – have allegedly spent $36,000 using the victim's checks and credit cards.

The office has made several surveillance images of the suspects public and is asking for information leading to their identification.

Police have arrested 15-year-old sophomore Caleb Sharpe in the deadly shooting. Three other students who were shot and wounded are expected to recover.