Cops: Mississippi man admits to killing brother of assistant police chief

EDWARDS, Miss. - A police chief in Mississippi says a man has confessed to killing the brother of an assistant police chief.

Edwards Police Chief Torrence Mayfield tells WAPT-TV that 50-year-old Willie Bingham has admitted to killing 41-year-old Clifton David Nelson. Police responded to an incident at a grocery store on Sunday evening where Nelson was found shot in the side, CBS affiliate WJTV reports.

Bingham turned himself in Sunday on the advice of his sisters, and was charged with murder for the fatal shooting, the station reports. Nelson later died from his wounds at a Vicksburg hospital.

The Clarion-Ledger reports the two worked together at Tyson Foods Inc. on a sanitation crew. No motivation has been released.

The chief says Nelson is the brother of Assistant Police Chief Terrance Crump. He says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case to ensure objectivity.

Bingham is also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.