Cops: Milwaukee man walked into police station, confessed to killing woman

MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin man is charged with first degree murder after police say he walked into a police station and said he had killed a woman at his home, reports CBS affiliate WDJT. According to the criminal complaint, 29-year-old John Gillum told police on March 4 that he was turning himself in for the murder of a 19-year-old the day before.

Officers arrived at Gillum's address and found the body of a woman wrapped in blankets inside a shed in the backyard, reports WDJT. Officers attempted CPR but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Journal reports that police have identified the woman as Morgan M. Huennekens.

During an interview with police, Gillum reportedly said he met Huennekens a few days prior and came to an agreement on having sex for money. Gillum told police that he became mad because they agreed on $160 for sex but he only had $200 and she did not have change.

Gillum allegedly then punched Huennekens in the face and tied her up.

According to the complaint, Gillum told police that after having sexual intercourse with Huennekens, he took a knife and stabbed her multiple times. He said that after seeing that she was suffering he hit her with a metal pipe.

Gillum reportedly told police that Huennekens said she was scared and begged for her life but that once he punched her, everything happened in a wave.

The station also reports that Gillum told police that he should have been smarter and walked with her a few blocks away from his house and killed her there.