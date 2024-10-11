Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

7-Eleven to close more than 400 of its convenience stores. Here's what to know.

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

7-Eleven clerk who was attacked by mob of robbers is back to work the day after
7-Eleven clerk who was attacked by mob of robbers is back to work the day after 02:46

7-Eleven, the iconic convenience-store brand, plans to close more than 400 "underperforming" locations across North America, its Japanese-based parent disclosed on Thursday.

A portion of the 13,000 7-Eleven locations across the U.S. and Canada are experiencing slowing sales, less foot traffic and inflationary pressures, Seven & I Holdings stated in a quarterly earnings report. The company plans to close 444 locations, or roughly 3%, of its North American stores. 

It also operates more than 21,000 stores in Japan.

Cigarette purchases, at one time a key sales category for convenience stores, have fallen 26% since 2019, with a shift in sales to other nicotine products not making up much of the difference, the chain noted.

"The North American economy remained robust overall thanks to the consumption of high-income earners, despite a persistently inflationary, elevated interest rate and deteriorating employment environment," Seven & I said in a release. "There was a more prudent approach to consumption, particularly among middle- and low-income earners."

The retailer declined to provide any details as to the locations of the stores to be closed or when the closures would occur.

"Aligned with our long-term growth strategy, we continuously review and optimize our portfolio to deliver convenience where, when and how customers need it. As part of this, we made the decision to optimize a number of noncore assets that do not fit into our growth strategy. At the same time, we continue to open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience," 7-Eleven told CBS MoneyWatch. 

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.