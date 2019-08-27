5.7 million Contigo kids' water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Some 5.7 million kids' water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles are being recalled because of a risk that the bottle's clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking risk.

According to the agency's recall notice, there have been 149 reports of the spouts detaching and 18 being found in children's mouths.

The affected bottles come in four colors and three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce). However, the only models being recalled have a black spout base and black spout cover.

The items were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide from April 2018 through June of this year. They were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs. Beyond the U.S., about 157,000 of the bottles were sold in Canada and 28,000 were sold in Mexico, the CPSC said.

Anyone with the affected products is asked to immediately stop using them and take them from children. To get a replacement, consumers should contact Contigo at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time (Monday through Friday), or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.