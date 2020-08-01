Congressman Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus

Congressman Raúl Grijalva announced in a statement Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, saying he would self-isolate in quarantine under the recommendation of the Capitol attending physician. Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, said he was asymptomatic, feels fine, and hopes "to make a quick and speedy recovery."

Grijalva's diagnosis comes after Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert tested positive earlier this week. Grijalva and Gohmert both attended a hearing by the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Grijalva is the chair of the committee. Gohmert had worn a mask infrequently on Capitol grounds, although he claimed Wednesday that he wore a mask more often in recent days.

"While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families," Grijalva said.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2020. BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pelosi announced after Gohmert's diagnosis that wearing a mask in the House of Representatives would be required, a move praised by Grijalva.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"I'm pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points. Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue," Grijalva said. "I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."