Leadership questions loom over Congress' return

Washington — Congress returns Monday from a weeklong recess as the fallout continues from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's move to help Republicans advance a controversial spending bill earlier this month to avoid a government shutdown.

As lawmakers left Washington following many weeks in session, a recess that Democrats initially hoped would be marked by a show of force against the Trump administration and Republican control of Washington was punctuated by handwringing over the party's direction — and questions about its leadership.

Democrats remained mum as they left Washington in the aftermath of the tense funding fight. And at town halls from Colorado to California, Democrats sidestepped questions about Schumer's decision and his leadership of the upper chamber more broadly, previewing a messy return to Washington as the party contends with its divisions.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, dodged a question about Schumer being replaced as leader last week, before pivoting to former President Joe Biden and urging that "it's important for people to know, you know, when it's time to go."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

"We're going to have conversations I'm sure in the foreseeable future about all the Democratic leadership," Bennet said at a town hall in Golden, Colorado.

Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland became the first Democratic lawmaker to openly call for new Senate leadership at a town hall last week, saying that though he respects Schumer and his long tenure in Washington, "it may be time for the Senate Democrats to pick new leadership as we move forward." Rep. Delia Ramirez followed suit at a town hall in Chicago last week. And progressive youth groups joined in on the criticism, urging Schumer in a letter obtained by CBS News to "fight for us or step aside."

Still, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who initially opted not to comment when asked whether he was confident in Schumer's leadership, weighed in with support for Schumer last week. And Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi echoed the confidence in Schumer's leadership, though she delivered a stinging rebuke.

"I myself don't give away anything for nothing," Pelosi said. "And I think that's what happened the other day."

Schumer had initially signaled that his caucus would fight back against a partisan measure to keep the government funded after the House passed the measure in a narrow vote that came as a surprise to some. But a day later, Schumer reluctantly pledged to advance the continuing resolution, delivering one of the Democratic votes necessary to propel the measure to passage.

The New York Democrat has stood by his decision, while arguing that he remains the "best leader for the Senate." He told "CBS Mornings" last week that as bad as the founding bill was, "a shutdown is 10 times worse." On Sunday, he said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he's not stepping down.

The backlash against Schumer has come as Democrats contend with the party's direction and approach more broadly after the 2024 elections delivered bruising defeats up and down the ballot.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, shifted the blame away from Schumer, saying on CNN last week that although "no one is in the caucus" is more critical of the minority leader than he is, "it's not Schumer… it's the Democratic party."

Later in the week, Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez held a rally in Las Vegas. In an interview with CBS News at the rally, the Vermont independent said the "Democratic party has not been the kind of party we need to represent the working class of this country in so many ways."

"There is no reason why we have massive income and wealth inequality, why we're the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people," Sanders added.

Across a number of town halls last week, constituents turned the focus from possible threats to Medicaid under GOP control of Washington to criticism of the Democratic Party itself.

During a town hall held by Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego in Arizona last week, one constituent questioned the party's overall messaging strategy, suggesting they should get "dirtier" with their approach against Republicans.

"They fight dirtier and we are not willing to get in the mud with them," the constituent said. "Maybe it's time we start getting a little bit dirtier with our messaging."

Nidia Cavazos, Jaala Brown contributed.