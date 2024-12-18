Congo says mystery disease behind dozens of deaths of women and children finally identified as severe malaria

Johannesburg — For weeks it was dubbed simply "Disease X." But the mysterious flu-like disease that has killed more than 143 people — mainly women and young children — in the Democratic Republic of Congo has finally been identified.

"The mystery has finally been solved," Congo's health ministry declared in a statement on Tuesday. "It's a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory illness."

The health agency said malnutrition in the hardest-hit region had weakened the local population's immunity, leaving them more vulnerable to the disease. People who contracted the malaria infection have exhibited symptoms including headache, fever, cough and body ache.

The Congo's health minister had told journalists the country was on "maximum alert" over the spread of the previously unidentified disease, and health officials told CBS News in early December that the remoteness of the epicenter of the outbreak and lack of a diagnosis made it difficult to launch a concerted response.

Congo's health minister Roger Kamba attends a press conference in Kinshasa, Congo, in a Dec. 5, 2024 file photo. Samy Ntumba Shambuyi/AP

At least 592 cases were reported after the alert was first raised by Congo's health ministry on Oct. 29. The ministry said the disease had a fatality rate of 6.25%. More than half of the deaths recorded were children younger than five who were severely malnourished when they contracted the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

At a press briefing on Dec. 10, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 10 out of 12 samples from patients suffering from the mysterious disease had tested positive for malaria, but he said they were still testing at the time for other diseases.

The Congolese government had sent a rapid intervention team to the Kwango province, 435 miles southeast of capital city Kinshasa, consisting of epidemiologists and other medical experts. Their objective was to identify the disease and mount a suitable response. Government officials had earlier warned locals to avoid touching people infected with the illness or the bodies of those who had died.

Congo has suffered from many disease outbreaks in recent years, including typhoid, malaria and anemia. The country has also grappled with an mpox outbreak, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 suspected deaths from the disease, according to the WHO.

Anti-malaria medicine provided by the WHO was being distributed at local health centers in Congo, and WHO officials said more medical supplies were due to arrive in the country Wednesday.

It's the rainy season in Congo, which often sees a rise in malaria cases, and will certainly complicate treating those most at risk.