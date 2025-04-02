Congo's leader commutes death sentences of 3 Americans convicted in failed coup attempt

The Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has commuted the death sentences of three Americans convicted on charges of participating in a botched coup attempt in the country's capital Kinshasa last year, an official said Wednesday. A presidential order commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment, Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said more than six months after a military court sentenced the three and more than 30 others to death for the failed coup.

The pardon came amid efforts by Congolese authorities to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. in exchange for security support that will help Kinshasa fight Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the conflict-hit eastern region.

Six people were killed during last year's botched coup attempt, led by little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga, that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa as well as a close ally of Tshisekedi. Malanga was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

Malanga, who had declared himself "President of New Zaire," was a rich businessman and former captain in the Congolese army. He stood for elections in 2011 but was arrested and detained for several weeks.

Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, Marcel Malanga and Tyler Thompson, American citizens suspected along with a group of around 50 other people to be involved in an attempted coup in Congo, wait for the final verdict during their trial in Kinshasa, Congo, Sept. 13, 2024. Reuters/Justin Makangara

Malanga's 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a U.S. citizen, was among the Americans convicted for participating in the coup plot. The other Americans are Tyler Thompson Jr., 21, a high school friend of the younger Malanga who flew to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

Marcel Malanga told the court that his father had forced him and Thompson to take part in the attack.

"Dad had threatened to kill us if we did not follow his orders," he said previously during hearings.

Most of the defendants were Congolese but also included a Briton, Belgian and Canadian. Their charges included attempted coup, terrorism and criminal association. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State announced late Tuesday that President Trump's new senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, will travel to Congo and three other African countries — Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda — starting April 3.

Boulos will advance efforts for sustainable peace in eastern Congo and promote U.S. private sector investment in the region, the State Department said in a statement.

The United Nations in January voiced alarm at rampant violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as the M23 armed group pushed deeper into the country, warning of summary executions and widespread rapes. The rebels will hold their first direct talks with the Congolese government on April 9.