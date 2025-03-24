Conflict escalates between Rwandan-backed rebels and Congolese authorities A Rwandan-backed rebel group is refusing to leave the Eastern Congo town of Walikale after previously agreeing to withdraw from the area as part of a so-called "peace gesture." A spokesperson for the group, known as M23, says the rebels backed out of the ceasefire because the Congolese army and allied militias did not remove their attack drones from the town. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to assess the state of the conflict.