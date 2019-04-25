Comcast executive to host Joe Biden fundraiser

Comcast's chief lobbyist David Cohen and his wife will be hosting a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, on the day he is expected to announce his third candidacy for the presidency.

Several of the vice president's supporters will also be attending the fundraiser, including Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, former Gov. Ed Rendell and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, as well as several members of Congress, mostly representing Pennsylvania. They include Reps. Brendan Boyle, Matt Cartwright, Madeleine Dean, Dwight Evans, Chrissy Houlahan, Mary Gay Scanlon, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Manchester, of Delaware.

Unlike many of his competitors, Biden is courting some of the party's traditional high-dollar donors to support his campaign, which is evident from the invitation to the fundraiser, obtained by CBS News affiliate KYW. The Cohens, along with cohosts who include top lobbyists and lawyers in Pennsylvania, are seeking donations of at least $2,800 to attend the fundraiser, though there is also a "young professional" donation level of $250 included on the invitation.

Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.