Columbia student detained by DHS agents who made "misrepresentations" to enter building, university president says

A Columbia University student was detained by federal agents Thursday morning at one of its residential buildings, the university's acting president said.

"Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a 'missing person,'" Claire Shipman wrote in an email to the Columbia community.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Shipman didn't provide details of exactly where the incident occurred, saying only it took place at 6:30 a.m.

She emphasized that law enforcement agents are required to have a warrant or subpoena to enter the university's private property, including housing areas.

"An administrative warrant is not sufficient," she wrote.

Read the full email to students

Here's Shipman's full email to the students:

Dear members of the Columbia community:

This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security entered a Columbia Residential building and detained a student. We are working to gather more information, working to reach the family, and providing legal support.

Our understanding at this time is that the federal agents made misrepresentations to gain entry to the building to search for a "missing person." We are working to gather more details.

It is important to reiterate that all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University, including housing, classrooms, and areas requiring CUID swipe access. An administrative warrant is not sufficient.

If law enforcement agents seek entry to non-public areas of the University, ask the agents to wait to enter any non-public areas until contacting Public Safety. Public Safety will contact the Office of the General Counsel to coordinate the University's response. Do not allow them to enter or accept service of a warrant or subpoena.

We will update our community as additional information becomes available.

Columbia University has been a flashpoint

Columbia University has been a flashpoint since campus protests broke out after Hamas attacked Israel, killing civilians and taking hostages on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel's retaliation and subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza drew widespread criticism and prompted protests on Columbia's campus. Those protests spread nationwide.

In March 2025, Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and graduate student involved in the protests at Columbia, was picked up by federal agents at his Manhattan apartment, setting off a lengthy legal battle as the Trump administration tried to deport him.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.