Columbine High School shows support for school where shooting took place just 8 miles away

Just over 20 years ago, 12 students and a teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. On Tuesday, another school shooting rocked the community — and Columbine showed their support for those impacted by the tragedy in a meaningful way.

One student was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in the Denver suburbs this week. Two suspects, who are both students at the charter school, were taken into custody at the scene.

Columbine and STEM School Highlands Ranch are only located about 8 miles away from each other.

Columbine posted a message of solidarity on a large announcement sign located outside the school. "Our hearts are with you STEM," reads the sign. The message had an impact on CBS Denver anchor and reporter Dominic Garcia, who posted a photo of the sign on Twitter.

Sign outside of Columbine High School showing support for the victims of the #STEMshooting. They were 20 years apart but I'll never forget where I was when both happened. pic.twitter.com/ivTQERxnqc — Dominic Garcia (@CBS4Dom) May 8, 2019

Garcia wrote, "Sign outside of Columbine High School showing support for the victims of the #STEMshooting. They were 20 years apart but I'll never forget where I was when both happened."

Columbine is the location of what many consider to be America's first mass school shooting, which continues to haunt the community to this day. Before the tragedy's 20 year anniversary in April, CBS News spoke with teacher Kiki Leyba about his experience surviving the shooting.

"The memories. I mean, that's part of it. I mean, it's a packaged deal when it comes down to, you know, these mass shootings, school shootings," said Leyba. "You're inevitably, you're gonna be dealing with that. And it's part of what we have to deal with until something changes."

The shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch occurred just one week after two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.