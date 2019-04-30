UNCC shooting: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Charlotte campus -- live updates
Two people are reported dead and four wounded in a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Mecklenburg EMS confirmed the casualties. The suspect is in custody, CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV reports.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.
The school is on lockdown, the school's website said.
UNCC senior Shamar Crosby described it to CBSN as "madness."
UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.