Kimberlee Singler, Colorado mother accused of killing 2 of her kids, arrested in United Kingdom

Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children earlier this month, was arrested Saturday in the United Kingdom.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Sunday that Singler was arrested without incident, but shared no other information or photos. Officials say more information will be released at a press conference, but didn't indicate when that would be held.

Singler, 35, had been wanted in connection with the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, as well as the attempted murder of her oldest child, an 11-year-old girl, police said last week. The alleged murders took place on Dec. 19, but an initial call to police, which they say turned out to be false, was over a burglary.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were treated at their home in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19. Before her arrest, she had been last seen on Dec. 23 and an arrest warrant was issued for her on Dec. 26. Police said on Dec. 29 that she had likely fled the Colorado Springs area.

Singler faces the following charges:

2 counts - Murder in the First Degree, Class One Felony

1 count - Criminal Attempt - Murder in the First Degree, Class Two Felony

2 counts - Child Abuse, Class Two Felony

1 count - Child Abuse, Class Three Felony

1 count - Assault in the First Degree, Class Three Felony

Bond was set by the court last week at $10 million.