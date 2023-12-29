Mother Kimberlee Singler, wanted in killings of Colorado children, has likely fled Colorado Springs area

Search is on for mother wanted for murders of her 2 youngest children

A 35-year-old woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third is no longer believed to be in the Colorado Springs area where the crimes happened. That's according to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which says Kimberlee Singler is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse.

Singler was last seen on Sunday. The arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and her photo has now been spread widely inside and outside of Colorado in an attempt to locate her.

Kimberlee Singler Colorado Springs Police

Colorado Springs police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and CSPD says they found the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said. The daughter has been released from the hospital.

"As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," CSPD said in an official statement.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency's Denver office.

A lawyer for Kevin Wentz, who is apparently the father of the children, released a statement saying the family is "currently in a tremendous amount of grief and shock." It states that Wentz and other family members are not speaking publicly about this case at this time.

"The family is respectfully requesting that you honor their request for privacy at this time so they may grieve and gather more information as it becomes available," the statement reads.