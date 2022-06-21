Colorado driver accused of "intentionally" hitting two cyclists — critically injuring one — still at large

Police investigating a hit-and-run that wounded two cyclists in Evergreen, Colorado, on Sunday morning. One of the cyclists, identified as a woman by local authorities, suffered critical injuries as a result of the crash.

A 2018 Ford Escape registered to 39-year-old Alan "Haley" Mill allegedly swerved onto the shoulder of an interstate highway about 30 miles west of Denver. Witnesses told police the driver deliberately hit both cyclists before fleeing and later abandoning the vehicle. Witnesses said they saw Mill attempting "to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath his vehicle" in the parking lot of a restaurant after the collision, CBS Denver reported. The SUV, which has a temporary license plate, was found abandoned the next day, police said.

"This person passed a cyclist and then drove off the road intentionally onto the shoulder and into two other cyclists and possibly accelerated while doing that," said Jenny Fulton, director of public affairs at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to CBS Denver.

An arrest warrant for two counts of assault in the first degree and accidents involving death or personal injuries has been issued for Mill, who was not in custody, the agency confirmed in a news release.

Both cyclists injured in the hit-and-run are members of a community bicycling group called Team Evergreen, which said it is "heartbroken about the events that occurred on Sunday's ride" in a statement posted to its website. The group also said it is cooperating with the sheriff's office as police continue to search for Mill.

"Team Evergreen is heartbroken about the events that occurred on Sunday's ride, injuring two cherished members of the Team Evergreen community. As an organization, riding bikes, and doing so with friends, is at the heart of what we do and what we are passionate about," the team's statement read. "We are currently working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department to assist with what is an ongoing investigation."

"Since the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to give any other specific details," the team said. "The two riders that were injured are dear friends and Team Evergreen ambassadors. We will provide more information as supplied by the Jeffco Police Department and the victim's family when that is given. Most of all, we ask that you keep the injured riders and their families in your thoughts."