Recent grads face tougher odds in the job market as applications rise and postings fall

Jaimee Del Piano, 23, thought her credentials would stand out: a stellar GPA, a degree in psychology and a master's in public policy from the University of Connecticut. She graduated in May, hoping to land a job as a child advocate.

But after sending about 10 to 20 applications, the response hasn't been what she had hoped for.

"[They say] I haven't had enough experience, and that's of course challenging because I can't get any experience without a job," Del Piano said.

Graduates are entering a turbulent economy, with more competition for entry-level positions. Job postings have declined by 15%, while the number of applications has increased by 30%, according to a recent report from Handshake, an online employment platform geared toward college students.

Del Piano said a lot of the jobs she applied for were federal or state jobs, and believes that, a few years ago, the job market would be different.

Earlier this year, thousands of federal employees lost their jobs after President Trump initiated mass layoffs across the government.

Del Piano's frustrations are being felt by young job seekers around the country.

Ryan McGonagill manages a team of interns at business.com, which helps small businesses looking to expand their reach.

"They had each done multiple internships, they were parts of community groups, great GPAs," McGonagill said.

As the interns sent out resumes looking for work, McGonagill ran his own study, tracking each one.

Of the 311 applications the interns sent out, 87% didn't even get a response. Only five applicants received a scheduled interview, but none of them yielded any job offers.

Career counselor Valerie Martinelli advises taking a personal approach to each application, like writing different cover letters, networking in person and steering clear of using generative AI.

"Don't use AI for any of your application materials, because what a lot of employers are saying is if they think you are using AI, they think it's disingenuous and they will automatically disqualify you," Martinelli said.

As for employers, Martinelli said they need to put the human touch back into human resources — and "take the 3 to 5 years experience off of your job descriptions."

Del Piano is trying to remain optimistic, but with $15,000 in debt, juggling two hospitality jobs and living with her parents, it's not easy.

"I'm learning that you have to have grit," she said.