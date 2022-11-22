Watch CBS News
U.S.

Coast Guard rescues more than 180 people from overloaded sailboat off Florida Keys

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

More than 180 people were rescued from an overloaded and unsafe sailboat off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said. 

At 5 a.m. Monday, a good Samaritan reported the incident off Rodriguez Key, the Coast Guard's 7th District tweeted. The Coast Guard and others responded, battling challenging weather and seas to safely remove what they initially said were 22 people from the sailboat. 

More than 100 people were rescued from the sailboat before it hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, at which point the Coast Guard tweeted that there were reports of people in the water. 

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard clarified that it rescued more than 180 people in total from the sailboat.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 4:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.