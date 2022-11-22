Coast Guard rescues more than 180 people from overloaded sailboat off Florida Keys
More than 180 people were rescued from an overloaded and unsafe sailboat off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
At 5 a.m. Monday, a good Samaritan reported the incident off Rodriguez Key, the Coast Guard's 7th District tweeted. The Coast Guard and others responded, battling challenging weather and seas to safely remove what they initially said were 22 people from the sailboat.
More than 100 people were rescued from the sailboat before it hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, at which point the Coast Guard tweeted that there were reports of people in the water.
On Tuesday, the Coast Guard clarified that it rescued more than 180 people in total from the sailboat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.