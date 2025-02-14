Images show dramatic rescue of sailors after boat capsizes 40 miles off Louisiana coast

Three people were rescued after a fishing vessel capsized Thursday 40 miles offshore from Caillou Bay, Louisiana, the Coast Guard said in a news statement.

Cost Guard watchers received a satellite distress alert from the fishing vessel Anthony via the vessel's emergency position-indicating radio locating beacon at 8:30 a.m. that morning, the agency said.

Images and footage provided by the Coast Guard show the fishing vessel being pummeled relentlessly by waves as shouts can be heard.

Three people from the fishing vessel Anthony were rescued Thursday off Louisiana's coast, the Coast Guard said. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard sent a rescue raft to the fishing vessel and images show the rescue of the three sailors. The raft headed back to the Coast Guard boat Yellowfin and images show the rescued sailors climbing onto the boat.

"This rescue highlights how preparedness and a rapid response save lives. The vessel's properly registered EPIRB provided accurate coordinates, enabling our crews to pinpoint and reach these fishermen quickly," Scott Talbot, Eighth Coast Guard District Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator said in a news release.