Coast Guard searching for 16 people missing off Florida coast; 1 rescued

The United States Coat Guard is searching for 16 people who have gone missing from two separate boats off the coast of Florida. Officials said 10 people went missing near Key West while six others disappeared off the coast of Fort Pierce.

The Coast Guard tweeted late Sunday that it had located the boat used by the 10 people that went missing about 8 miles south of Long Key. The Guard posted two images of the vessel, saying "the search continues."

#UPDATE @USCG and a good Samaritan located the boat used by the 10 people that went missing outside of Key West. The vessel was located approximately 8 miles south of Long Key. The search continues.#D7 #USCG #SearchAndRescue pic.twitter.com/2N4c47HM2q — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 15, 2021

The first search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned two days earlier about 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard, but the agency did not mention where their boat was headed.

A picture of the capsized boat that held the 7 total people coming from Bimini, Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/DCMYdufO16 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 13, 2021

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.

The rescued man was transported ashore for medical treatment.

Last week, the Coast Guard rescued three Cuban nationals who were stranded for more than a month on a desert island in the Bahamas.

