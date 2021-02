Coast Guard rescues trio stuck on deserted island for 33 days The Coast Guard came to the rescue of three people, stuck on a deserted island in the Bahamas for more than a month. The Cuban nationals say they swam to Anguilla Key -- between Key West and Cuba -- after their boat capsized. One woman and two men were stuck there for 33 days, and say they survived by eating conch and rats, and building a makeshift shelter.