Coach pleads guilty to child sex charges, admits trying to transfer HIV to students

LA PLATA, Md. — An HIV-positive teachers' aide and track coach in southern Maryland has pleaded guilty to more than two dozen child sex abuse charges, admitting attempting to transmit the disease to students. The Charles County State's Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell entered the plea Friday.

His trial on more than 200 child abuse offenses had been set to begin Monday.

Authorities say Bell worked at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf. Media outlets report that Bell's victims ranged in age from 11 to 17, and that he recorded some of those assaults, some of which took place on school grounds.

Officials said Bell later admitted to being HIV positive and evidence was recovered to corroborate his statement. As of now, investigators are not aware that any victims have contracted HIV and they will be offering testing.

Bell pleaded guilty to several different types of charges. They included sexual abuse of a minor, filming child pornography and attempted transmission of HIV.

Court records show sentencing is scheduled for March 28. The exact terms of Bell's plea deal were not released but his sentence could mean he'll spend the rest of his life in prison, reports CBS affiliate WUSA.

Charles County Public Schools said Bell hasn't worked in any school building since Dec. 22, 2016, the station reports.