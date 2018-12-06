CNN evacuated after bomb threat

A bomb threat was phoned in Thursday night for the building that houses CNN in New York City, leading to the building being evacuated, the New York Police Department confirmed to CBS News. The Midtown North precinct tweeted that West 58th St. between 8th and 9th Avenues is closed due to a "police investigation."

Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/856GaNYAFO — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 7, 2018

CNN's Brian Stelter tweeted that CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption.

The NYPD is investigating a bomb threat near CNN NYC's office at Columbus Circle. Due to the threat, the office has been evacuated. Right now CNN is airing taped programming due to the disruption. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 7, 2018

In October, package bombs were sent to over a dozen targets, including CNN. None of the devices exploded, but FBI Director Chris Wray said they are not "hoax devices."

Cesar Sayoc, 56, a Florida supporter of President Trump, was arrested on Oct. 27. He was indicted on over 30 charges and he faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.