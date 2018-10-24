CNN bureau in New York City evacuated as NYPD investigates suspicious package

The New York City Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center in New York City, the NYPD confirmed to CBS News.

The NYPD didn't say to whom the package was addressed. It said a bomb squad was sent to the Time Warner Center Wednesday morning and that the entire building was evacuated.

CNN said its bureau in the Time Warner Center has been evacuated "as a precaution."

"We are being evacuated right now at time warner center in NYC," Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter for CNN, tweeted. "Striking scene as alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air."

West 58th St is blocked off around CNN and the Time Warner Center. Lots of police, sirens, and media. pic.twitter.com/7Hahg09p5R — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

The device at Time Warner Center was found in the building's mailroom. It is described as a pipe with wires and was sent through the U.S. Postal Service, CBS New York reports.

An NYPD Bomb Squad technician wearing a bomb disposal suit is examining the device to determine whether a controlled explosion is necessary or whether it can preserved intact as evidence.

The device appears to be a viable explosive, according to authorities.

The NYPD had roped off the busy Midtown street and kept pedestrians away from the building. There was a massive police response at the scene.

It is unclear whether the package was related to two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama's home in Washington and Hillary Clinton's residence in Westchester County, New York, or an apparent pipe bomb sent to the home of billionaire financier and liberal activist George Soros Tuesday.

The Secret Service said Wednesday that the two packages addressed to Mr. Obama's home and Hillary Clinton "were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location."

Also on Wednesday morning, police in Sunrise, Florida, said an office building that houses the office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was evacuated due to suspicious package in the mail, CBS Miami reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.