Suspicious package sent to CNN in Atlanta -- live updates

CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office. Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta Police have confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning. The package was discovered around 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. Post Office on Pryor Street, CBS affiliate WGCL reports.

He says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.