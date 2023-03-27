The CMT Awards boot scoot into Texas for the first time

Get your boots ready, CMT Music Awards kick off in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - The Lone Star State is hosting one of the biggest nights in Country Music. The CMT Music Awards, typically held in Nashville, are making a first-time stop in Austin.

Marty Travis, the owner of Billy Bobs in Fort Worth, said the change of venue is a big win for the state.

"It's important. Any time we can steal something from Nashville, we like to do it," Travis said. "It brings more attention down to the real roots of country music, what we do here."

The CMT Awards prides itself on being entirely fan-voted, allowing fans to decide who walks home with a trophy.

Voters can decide the winners of nine categories like Male and Female Video of the Year, Performance of the Year and more.

This year, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting the awards show and are also up for Video of the Year. Brown and his wife Katelyn are nominated for "Thank God," Ballerini hopes to win with her video "Heartfirst."

They will perform alongside country music stars such as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson.

We can't wait for this #CMTAwards collaboration 💕 @Wynonna and @AshleyMcBryde will be taking the stage together!



Don't miss their performance - Sunday, April 2 on @cbs! pic.twitter.com/O4uYIjJUaq — CMT (@CMT) March 24, 2023

Back in Fort Worth, Travis said it's always a blast seeing country music stars who have stopped to perform in Fort Worth, perform at the CMT Music Awards.

"We had Keith Urban. The first time he was here there were 800 people. Co-Jo (Cody Johnson) came and played here before he hit his spike, and even during COVID, he played a couple shows," Travis said.

Voting for the awards is now open, and fans can vote up to 10 times a day.

Make sure to tune into CBS News Texas at 7 p.m. on April 2 to see who wins!