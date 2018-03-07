Cop shot dead, 2 others wounded, suspect found dead in home after standoff

CLINTON, Mo. -- Authorities say a police officer was killed and two other officers wounded in a shooting after they responded to a residence here. The suspect was found dead inside following a standoff, reports CBS Kansas City, Missouri affiliate KCTV.

The fallen officer was the second to die in the line of duty in Clinton in seven months, KCTV points out.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said during a news briefing early Wednesday morning that the Clinton County 911 center received a call Tuesday evening at 9:20 in which two women could be heard screaming in the background. Clinton officers responded.

Shortly after their arrival, Lowe said, the officers were shot at by the suspect from inside the residence. Lowe says officers went inside in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, who then fatally shot one and wounded the others.

They were transported to a hospital, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted word on their conditions:

Update: Officer Involved Shooting in Clinton Two officers remain hospitalized, one listed with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries, both sustained from gunfire by the suspect. Joint investigation is ongoing by @MSHPTrooperDDCC #ClintonPD & Henry Co Sheriff’s Dept. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2018

Lowe says a SWAT team entered the residence but found the suspect dead at 12:10 a.m. There was no initial word on how he died.

The officer who was slain Tuesday had come back to the department after Clinton police officer Gary Michael was gunned down in August, KCTV says.

"Our hearts ache for our brothers in blue at the CPD," the Clinton Fire Department said in a statement. "Our community has lost another public servant due to a police officer involved shooting. We are praying and ask that each of you pray for all involved and especially for the family of the officer who was killed in the line of duty this evening."