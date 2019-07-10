First baby born in U.S. from dead donor's transplanted womb

The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor. Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative.

In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb. These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

"It was amazing how perfectly normal this delivery was, considering how extraordinary the occasion," said Cleveland Clinic transplant surgeon Andreas Tzakis.

CBS affiliate WOIO-TV reports the procedure was part of a trial at Cleveland Clinic which hopes to provide women who suffer from uterine complications hope in having a baby.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Everything went wonderfully with the delivery; the mother and baby girl are doing great," said Uma Perni, M.D., Cleveland Clinic maternal fetal medicine specialist. "It's important to remember this is still research. The field of uterus transplantation is rapidly evolving, and it's exciting to see what the options may be for women in the future."