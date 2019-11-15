Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett suspended by NFL after helmet hit and fight during Steelers game

Cleveland Brown star Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and striking him on the head during the final seconds of Thursday Night Football. In a statement, the NFL said Garrett would be suspended at least through the regular season and postseason for his actions.

The league also suspended the Browns' Larry Ogunjobi and the Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey for their role in the brawl that ensued. Both teams were fined $250,000 for the incident.

The NFL said Garrett, who was fined an undisclosed amount of money, "violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent, and using the helmet as a weapon."

Cleveland police said no criminal charges have been filed against Garrett, CBS affiliate WOIO reported Friday. According to a police spokesperson, Rudolph did not file a police report against Garrett for the incident.

