Clear Eyes eye drops recalled nationwide over contamination risk, FDA says

A New York-based consumer healthcare company is recalling nearly 40,000 bottles of eye drops over concerns about the product's sterility.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare initiated the recall on July 29 due to "lack of assurance of sterility," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice.

"The recall is due to potential contamination," the notice says.

The recall affects 15mL bottles of Clear Eyes' Maximum Itchy Eye Relief, which mitigates itchiness, redness and other eye irritations, according to the product description. The eye drops were distributed nationwide.

The FDA categorized the recall as Class II, which means a product could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the agency's definition.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recall info