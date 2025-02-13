Residents describe interactions with Illinois sheriff's office tied to Sonya Massey's death: "I was terrified"

On Tuesday, officials approved a $10 million settlement for the family of Sonya Massey, who was shot and killed in her kitchen by a Sangamon County sheriff's deputy in July after Massey called about a possible prowler outside her home.

It's the largest ever paid by the county.

In the wake of Massey's killing in Illinois, members of the community were outraged. The sheriff at the time of Massey's killing resigned, and Sheriff Paula Crouch took the position in September.

"I will do my best to hold my employees accountable and to make sure they are following not only our policies and procedures but the laws that are in place as well," said Crouch.

After Massey's killing, a CBS News investigation found dozens of civil rights complaints against the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office in Illinois going back 20 years.

Investigation reveals years of civil rights complaints

Over the past six months, CBS News obtained surveillance, body and dash cam videos, crime scene photos, law enforcement documents and court records related to more than 50 civil rights complaints filed by families in Sangamon County over the last 20 years. The complaints allegations of false arrests, excessive force and death.

During the investigation, CBS News interviewed more than a dozen people who allege police misconduct in the county. The allegations involve multiple deputies and corrections officers, not just the ones mentioned in this story.

When Billie Greer saw the video of Massey, her reaction was that she thought it could have happened to her. In 2022, Greer got a knock on her door by a different Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy than the one who shot Massey.

When she declined to accept court paperwork for a relative, she said a longtime deputy followed her to an elderly neighbor's home where she was delivering food and arrested her.

"'I thought, 'Oh, he could easily shoot me,'" Greer said. "I was terrified."

Eleven years before Greer was arrested for no reason, the same deputy pulled over Cliffton Flagg and his then girlfriend, Tamara Skube, who was blasted by a Taser twice.

Skube said she has a scar from where the taser hit her the first time. She filed a federal lawsuit over the incident.

She said the judge in her case determined unlawful use of force was used, but said the sheriff's office did nothing to hold the deputy accountable. The deputy involved in the incident did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CBS News. The county settled the suit with Skube without admitting liability.

Greer and dozens of others also sued Sangamon County. In every case, the sheriff's office and the officers involved denied any wrongdoing, even in cases where the county settled.

"There's no repercussions for what these officers are out there doing. I don't care if somebody's breaking into my house. I would never call the police to come protect me," Skube says now.

Accountability in the sheriff's department

Crouch said she thinks only actions will be able to reassure the community. As for past accountability, including for the officer involved in Greer and Skube's cases who is still on the force, she said she can only speak to her time in leadership.

"I can't explain to you what happened before I came here," she said. "I haven't received any complaints against that person since I've been the sheriff."

She added she doesn't think the department has a policing problem.

"Do you run into bad employees? Probably every agency has had those people," Crouch said.

The deputy who shot Massey, Sean Grayson, was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty. He is in jail awaiting trial.