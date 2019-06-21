Man arrested in slaying of Dallas transgender woman found in lake

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a transgender woman whose body was found in a Dallas lake. Dallas police said in a statement Thursday night that the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey led detectives to Ruben Alvarado. He was booked into the Dallas County jail Thursday night. His bond was set at $500,000, reports CBS DFW.

Lindsey's body was found in White Rock Lake on June 1. Authorities have not said how she died or released further details about why they suspect Alvarado.

Last week, 33-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three other women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker in May. A month before her death, Booker was the victim of a brutal mob assault, and video of the attack went viral and drew national outrage. Authorities have said the attack is not linked to her murder.

Chynal Lindsey CBS DFW

Dallas Police Major Vincent Weddington said last month that Booker's slaying, the shooting death of a transgender woman in a car in October 2018 and a stabbing attack on a transgender woman last month all have "similarities," but said investigators haven't determined definitive links between them.

When Lindsey was killed, Dallas police said they were "concerned" about the attacks and had called in the FBI to help, but said they had no evidence to support a serial killer was targeting transgender women in Dallas. Police had initially described Lyles as a person of interest in Lindsey's murder.

#NEW: Mugshot released for 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado, who is suspected in the murder of transgender woman, Chynal Lindsey, in Dallas: https://t.co/yXfzTRfDra pic.twitter.com/3oE9FwP3tg — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 21, 2019

Advocacy groups say attacks on transgender people in the U.S. are on the rise, "CBS This Morning" reported. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign tracked at least 26 deaths due to fatal violence. The majority of victims were black transgender women.