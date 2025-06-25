Chuck Schumer taken to hospital for dehydration treatment

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesperson for his office said.

The New York Democrat, 74, was at the Senate gym in Washington while an extreme heat advisory was in effect.

"Leader Schumer was at the Senate gym this morning and got lightheaded," a Schumer spokesperson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, he went to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and is now back at work in the Capitol."

The spokesperson added that Schumer "wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat."