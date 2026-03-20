Chuck Norris, action icon and "Walker, Texas Ranger" star, dies at age 86

Action star and martial artist Chuck Norris has died, his family said Friday. He was 86.

Norris' family said on Instagram that his death was sudden but that "he was surrounded by his family and was at peace." He had been hospitalized recently. The family said they wanted to keep the circumstances of his death private and did not share any updates about how he died.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the family wrote. "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Chuck Norris arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Expendables 2" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Aug. 15, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Norris was born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma on March 10, 1940, and his family moved to California when he was 12. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he began practicing martial arts.

After returning home, he continued training and eventually opened a chain of karate schools. He was a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion, according to the Associated Press, and founded his own Korean-based American hard style of karate, known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do, and the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has awarded more than 3,300 Chuck Norris System black belts worldwide.

He made his film debut in 1968 and acted alongside fellow martial artist Bruce Lee in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon." He starred in several action and martial arts films during the 1970s and 1980s.

"I wanted to project a certain image on the screen of a hero. I had seen a lot of anti-hero movies in which the lead was neither good nor bad. There was no one to root for," Norris told the Associated Press in 1982.

In the 1990s, Norris played the title role in CBS' "Walker, Texas Ranger." The show ran for eight years. In 2010, he was named an honorary Texas Ranger by then-Gov. Rick Perry. The Texas Senate later named him an honorary Texan.

Norris continued acting until the 2010s. His last major film was 2012's "The Expendables 2." He became an online meme, with hyperbolic jokes describing him as impossibly tough. He also appeared in infomercials and became increasingly politically outspoken throughout the 2010s, including announcing support for President Trump in 2016.

Norris married classmate Dianne Kay Holechek in 1958, when he was 18 and she was 17. They had two children, Mike and Eric, together, and divorced in 1989. During that marriage, he had a daughter, Dina, out of wedlock.

Chuck Norris in 1985. Frederic Meylan/Sygma via Getty Images

In 1998, Norris married model Gena O'Kelley. They share two children, twins Dakota and Danilee.

Norris' family said that they were "deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him."

"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it," the family said on Instagram. "To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. ... Thank you for loving him with us."