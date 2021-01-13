Chuck Norris weighs in on U.S. Capitol riot after photo resembling actor goes viral

Chuck Norris is speaking out on last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after a photo of a man in D.C. resembling the actor began trending online.

"It wasn't me and I wasn't there," Norris tweeted Tuesday night. "There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order."

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Norris' manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press earlier. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but "Chuck is much more handsome."

At least one observer had already noted that the man pictured in D.C. had a different eye color than the famous actor.

"I don't think that's him," read the tweet. "Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes."

I don’t think that’s him. Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/yTm28v3Mxt — Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) January 12, 2021

"Walker, Texas Ranger," in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.