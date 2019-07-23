FBI's Christopher Wray testifies as lawmakers prepare to probe Mueller -- live stream

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee just one day before two separate House committees are set to press former special counsel Robert Mueller on his findings of his nearly two-year probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Wray's testimony could act as a preview of sorts for the kind of questions that Mueller is expected to face on Wednesday during his five hours of grilling by the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Neither committee is expecting Mueller to give lengthy or extensive answers to lawmakers' questions. Democratic staff members of the committees say they anticipate "yes" or "no" answers from the former special counsel or very short sentences. But in the end, they believe that the two hearings will help Americans better understand the Mueller report.

Wray has repeatedly testified before lawmakers that Russia will continue to pose a threat to the United States and its election systems, particularly in advance of the 2020 presidential race.