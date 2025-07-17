Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno open up about final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno on the final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Actors Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, stars of the hit series, "The Summer I Turned Pretty," are opening up about the beloved show's third and final season.

Adapted from the book series of the same name, Briney and Casalegno play Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, two brothers in a love triangle with their childhood friend "Belly," played by Lola Tung.

Without revealing too much, Briney said in the final season, the audience can expect to see the characters they've grown to know, but in different places in their lives.

"Conrad is off at school. He's working on becoming a doctor and lives have moved on," Briney said. "So, they're characters we know but in different places, and drama ensues."

Casalegno described the season as emotionally mature, adding that the audience sees the characters in key developmental stages of their lives.

"We got to see these characters kind of going from high school into their college and from teenage and we get to see this time jump where we see four years of maturing," Casalegno said. "I feel like we get to see these characters right in the middle of so much of the maturing that happens in their life."

Both actors told "CBS Mornings" that they are appreciative of the show's passionate fans.

"It's a story that people can relate to and love. Yeah, we're just grateful that people are passionate about the story we're telling," Casalegno said.

"You root for both of these characters at times," Briney added.

The two have now known each other for four years and said at times, they've spent 14 hours per day on the show's set, which has helped them grow closer.

"You spend a lot of time with these people, and you grow close. I think that sort of speaks to the dynamic we've created," Briney said.